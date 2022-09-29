Highlights of draw ceremony of ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals

Xinhua) 11:09, September 29, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Hayata Hina (R) of Japan shows a draw slip during the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Liang Jingkun (R) of China shows a draw slip during the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Qiu Dang (R) of Germany shows a draw slip during the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Xingtong of China is seen during the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Liang Jingkun of China is seen during the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Liang Jingkun and Chen Xingtong of China, Hayata Hina of Japan and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico (from R to L) pose for photos during the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows Swaythling Cup (R) and Corbillon Cup of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

