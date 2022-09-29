Highlights of draw ceremony of ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals
Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Hayata Hina (R) of Japan shows a draw slip during the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Liang Jingkun (R) of China shows a draw slip during the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Qiu Dang (R) of Germany shows a draw slip during the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Chen Xingtong of China is seen during the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Liang Jingkun of China is seen during the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Liang Jingkun and Chen Xingtong of China, Hayata Hina of Japan and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico (from R to L) pose for photos during the draw ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows Swaythling Cup (R) and Corbillon Cup of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China confirms roster for Chengdu 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals
- 66 teams to compete at Chengdu 2022 table tennis worlds
- China wins 2 golds at AJCC individual events
- World No. 1 paddler Fan Zhendong has 1,400 ranking points reinstated
- Highlights of quarterfinals at WTT Champions European Summer Series 2022
- China wins big at WTT Star Contender in Budapest
- Highlights of World Table Tennis Star Contender European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary
- Chinese paddlers sail through first round in WTT Star Contender
- In pics: WTT Star Contender Doha 2022
- Highlights of WTT Star Contender Doha 2022
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.