Highlights of World Table Tennis Star Contender European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary

Xinhua) 09:13, July 18, 2022

Liang Jingkun (R)/Lin Gaoyuan of China compete during the men's doubles semifinal against Paul Drinkhall/Liam Pitchford of England at the World Table Tennis Star Contender European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary on July 16, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Japan's Ito Mima (L) and Hayata Hina react during the women's doubles semifinal with Lee Ho Ching of China's Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei's Chen Szu-Yu at the World Table Tennis Star Contender European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary on July 16, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Yidi (L) of China competes during the women's singles semifinal against Ishikawa Kasumi of Japan at the World Table Tennis Star Contender European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, July 16, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Yidi of China hits a return during the women's singles semifinal against Ishikawa Kasumi of Japan at the World Table Tennis Star Contender European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, July 16, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun (R)/Lin Gaoyuan of China compete during the men's doubles semifinal against Paul Drinkhall/Liam Pitchford of England at the World Table Tennis Star Contender European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary on July 16, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)