In pics: WTT Star Contender Doha 2022

March 28, 2022

Fan Siqi of China competes during the women's singles round of 64 match between Fan Siqi of China and Kato Miyu of Japan at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Soo Wai Yam Minnie of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Soo Wai Yam Minnie of China's Hong Kong and Joo Cheonhui of South Korea at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Fan Siqi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Fan Siqi of China and Kato Miyu of Japan at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Soo Wai Yam Minnie of China's Hong Kong serves during the women's singles round of 64 match between Soo Wai Yam Minnie of China's Hong Kong and Joo Cheonhui of South Korea at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kato Miyu of Japan serves during the women's singles round of 64 match between Fan Siqi of China and Kato Miyu of Japan at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Manika Batra of India hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Manika Batra of India at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Harimoto Miwa of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Harimoto Miwa of Japan and Dina Meshref of Egypt at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Manika Batra of India hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Manika Batra of India at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Qian Tianyi of China reacts during the women's singles round of 64 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Manika Batra of India at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Joo Cheonhui of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Soo Wai Yam Minnie of China's Hong Kong and Joo Cheonhui of South Korea at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Nagasaki Miyu of Japan serves during the women's singles round of 48 match between Liu Weishan of China and Nagasaki Miyu of Japan at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Tetyana Bilenko of Ukraine hits a return during the women's singles round of 48 match between Lily Zhang of the United States and Tetyana Bilenko of Ukraine at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhou Qihao of China serves during the men's singles round of 64 match between Zhou Qihao of China and Tiago Apolonia of Portugal at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Vitor Ishiy of Brazil hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match between Xue Fei of China and Vitor Ishiy of Brazil at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Nagasaki Miyu of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 48 match between Liu Weishan of China and Nagasaki Miyu of Japan at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Tiago Apolonia of Portugal hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match between Zhou Qihao of China and Tiago Apolonia of Portugal at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhang Rui of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 48 match between Zhang Rui of China and Shao Jieni of Portugal at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Qi Fei of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 48 match between Qi Fei of China and Sabine Winter of Germany at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Tiago Apolonia of Portugal hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match between Zhou Qihao of China and Tiago Apolonia of Portugal at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lily Zhang of the United States hits a return during the women's singles round of 48 match between Lily Zhang of the United States and Tetyana Bilenko of Ukraine at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine hits a return during the women's singles round of 48 match between Lee Ho-Ching of China's Hong Kong and Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kim Hayeong of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Zhang Mo of Canada and Kim Hayeong of South Korea at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhang Mo of Canada hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Zhang Mo of Canada and Kim Hayeong of South Korea at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Xue Fei of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match between Xue Fei of China and Vitor Ishiy of Brazil at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

