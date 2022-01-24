Chinese paddlers dominate at WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars

Xinhua) 08:41, January 24, 2022

MACAO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu took the men's and women's singles titles respectively on Sunday at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao 2021 China Stars.

Wang Chuqin defeated Lin Gaoyuan 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 10-12, 9-11, 14-12, 11-9, while Wang Manyu bested Liu Shiwen 11-6, 11-7, 11-7, 12-10.

In the women's semifinals held on the same day, Liu defeated Sun Yingsha, while Wang Manyu beat Chen Meng. In the men's semifinals, Xu Xin lost to Wang Chuqin and Xu Yingbin was defeated by Lin Gaoyuan.

China dispatched a star-studded roster for the five-day tournament, including seven Tokyo 2020 athletes. Xu and Liu were crowned in the mixed doubles final on Saturday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)