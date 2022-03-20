In pics: World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2022

Xinhua) 11:21, March 20, 2022

Uda Yukiya of Japan serves during the men's singles semifinal against Fan Zhendong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles semifinal against Uda Yukiya of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Fan Zhendong of China serves during the men's singles semifinal against Uda Yukiya of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Uda Yukiya of Japan hits a return during the men's singles semifinal against Fan Zhendong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu (L)/Sun Yingsha of China compete during the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Hayata Hina/Ito Mima of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu (L)/Sun Yingsha of China lift the trophies after winning the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Hayata Hina/Ito Mima of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu (R)/Sun Yingsha of China compete during the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Hayata Hina/Ito Mima of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu (L)/Sun Yingsha of China compete during the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Hayata Hina/Ito Mima of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu (L)/Sun Yingsha of China compete during the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Hayata Hina/Ito Mima of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun of China hits a return during the men's singles semifinal against Ma Long of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Ma Long of China reacts during the men's singles semifinal against Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles semifinal against Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles semifinal against Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun of China hits a return during the men's singles semifinal against Ma Long of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Ma Long of China serves during the men's singles semifinal against Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Hayata Hina (L)/Ito Mima of Japan compete during the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Hayata Hina/Ito Mima of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

