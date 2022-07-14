Chinese paddlers sail through first round in WTT Star Contender

BUDAPEST, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese paddlers had a decent performance on the first day in the main draw of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender European Summer Series 2022, claiming seven first-round victories out of a possible nine here on Wednesday.

Xiang Peng overcame Lee Sang-su of South Korea 3-1 and was joined in the men's singles last 32 by fellow Chinese Lin Gaoyuan, who got past host paddler Nandor Ecseki in straight games. Despite winning the first game, Yuan Licen was unable to stop Frenchman Simon Gauzy from advancing to the second round 3-1.

On the women's side, China also had a 2-1 win-loss record in the singles event, with Fan Siqi and Liu Weishan marching on while Kuai Man crashing out after full games.

In the men's doubles, Ma Long/Wang Chuqin came back from one game down to defeat French brother duo Alexis and Felix Lebrun.

Ma offered his compliment to young opponents. "They showed their characteristics today and even one of them is a penholder. Hard work and talent have brought them to this level at age 15 and 18," said the Grand Slam winner.

Reigning women's doubles world champions Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu outperformed Hungarian pair Georgina Pota/Dora Madarasz 3-1.

"We need more communication to fit the environment better. As opponents will become stronger ahead, we hope to get ourselves into the match as soon as possible," commented Sun.

It took Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu full games to see off Wong Chun Ting/Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong, China.

"We made full preparation as our opponents are quite strong," said Chuqin.

"We paired again after a long time. Hopefully we can build better chemistry through each match," his partner noted.

Enjoying a first-round bye, Olympic gold medalists Ma Long and Chen Meng will play Thursday's singles round of 32 matches, with the remaining matches of the men's and women's doubles, and the mixed doubles quarterfinals also on the schedule.

