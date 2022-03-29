Highlights of WTT Star Contender Doha 2022

Xinhua) 09:46, March 29, 2022

Harimoto Miwa of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Han Ying of Germany and Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Hugo Calderano of Brazil hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Hugo Calderano of Brazil and Benedikt Duda of Germany at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Marcos Freitas of Portugal hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Zhou Qihao of China and Marcos Freitas of Portugal at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lee Ho-Ching of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Lee Ho-Ching of China's Hong Kong and Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Marcos Freitas of Portugal hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Zhou Qihao of China and Marcos Freitas of Portugal at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Wong Chun-Ting of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Wong Chun-Ting of China's Hong Kong and Wang Yang of Slovakia at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)