In pics: WTT Star Contender Doha 2022

Xinhua) 10:17, March 31, 2022

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the men's quarterfinal match against Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 30, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhou Qihao of China hits a return during the men's quarterfinal match against Quadri Aruna of Nigeria at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 30, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Hugo Calderano of Brazil serves during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Kristian Karlsson of Sweden at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 30, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kato Miyu of Japan serves during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Jeon Jihee of South Korea at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 30, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Jeon Jihee of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Kato Miyu of Japan at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 30, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Quadri Aruna of Nigeria hits a return during the men's quarterfinal match against Zhou Qihao of China at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 30, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Andrej Gacina of Croatia hits a return during the men's quarterfinal match against Xue Fei of China at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 30, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Xue Fei (L) of China shakes hands with Andrej Gacina of Croatia after their men's quarterfinal match at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 30, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kristian Karlsson (R) of Sweden shakes hands with Hugo Calderano of Brazil after their men's singles quarterfinal match at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 30, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(220330) -- DOHA, March 30, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Bruna Takahashi of Brazil hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Joo Cheonhui of South Korea at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 29, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(220330) -- DOHA, March 30, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Wong Chun-Ting of China's Hong Kong serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Andrej Gacina of Croatia at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 29, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(220330) -- DOHA, March 30, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Joo Cheonhui of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Bruna Takahashi of Brazil at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 29, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(220330) -- DOHA, March 30, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Han Ying of Germany serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Manika Batra of India at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 29, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(220330) -- DOHA, March 30, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Qiu Dang of Germany hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 29, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(220330) -- DOHA, March 30, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Manika Batra of India hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Han Ying of Germany at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 29, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(220330) -- DOHA, March 30, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Kristian Karlsson of Sweden hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 29, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(220330) -- DOHA, March 30, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Joo Cheonhui of South Korea serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Bruna Takahashi of Brazil at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 29, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(220330) -- DOHA, March 30, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Anton Kallberg of Sweden serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 29, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(220330) -- DOHA, March 30, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Hugo Calderano of Brazil hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Qiu Dang of Germany at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 29, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(220330) -- DOHA, March 30, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Manika Batra of India serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Han Ying of Germany at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 29, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

