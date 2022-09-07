China wins 2 golds at AJCC individual events
Qin Yuxuan of China competes during the Junior Girls' Singles Final at 26th Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships (AJCC) in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 6, 2022. China won two gold medals in Junior Boys' Singles and Junior Girls' Singles on Tuesday, having previously collected three golds in the Junior Boys, Junior Girls and Cadet Boys. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
Chen Yuanyu of China competes during the Junior Boys' Singles Final at 26th Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships (AJCC) in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 6, 2022. China won two gold medals in Junior Boys' Singles and Junior Girls' Singles on Tuesday, having previously collected three golds in the Junior Boys, Junior Girls and Cadet Boys. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
Chen Yuanyu (2nd R) of China poses during the awarding ceremony of Junior Boys' Singles Final at 26th Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships (AJCC) in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 6, 2022. China won two gold medals in Junior Boys' Singles and Junior Girls' Singles on Tuesday, having previously collected three golds in the Junior Boys, Junior Girls and Cadet Boys. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
