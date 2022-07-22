Highlights of quarterfinals at WTT Champions European Summer Series 2022

China's Wang Manyu competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Japan's Ito Mima at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

China's Sun Yingsha competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

China's Chen Meng (L) competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Japan's Hayata Hina at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Japan's Ito Mima (L) competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match against China's Wang Manyu at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

China's Sun Yingsha (R) competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Yidi of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against Kihara Miyuu of Japan at the WTT Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary on July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

China's Wang Manyu (L) competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Japan's Ito Mima at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

China's Chen Meng competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Japan's Hayata Hina at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

China's Sun Yingsha competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu (L) hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal against South Korea's Lim Jonghoon at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu (L) competes during the men's singles quarterfinal against South Korea's Lim Jonghoon at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Germany's Patrick Franziska hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal against Slovenia's Darko Jorgic at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun of China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal against Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary on July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun (L) of China serves during the men's singles quarterfinal against Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary on July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Lin Gaoyuan (R) of China serves during the men's singles quarterfinal against Uda Yukiya of Japan at the WTT Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary on July 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

