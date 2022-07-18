China wins big at WTT Star Contender in Budapest

BUDAPEST, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese players won the men's singles, women's singles and women's doubles titles on the final day of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender here on Sunday.

In the women's singles final, China's Wang Yidi won four games in a row after going one game down to defeat second seed and compatriot Sun Yingsha.

In the men's singles final, Wang Chuqin defeated Truls Moregard of Sweden 4-1.

In the women's doubles final, Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu faced off against Japanese combination Mima Ito/Hina Hayata, and the Chinese duo cruised through with a 3-0 victory.

In the men's doubles final, South Korean duo Cho Dae-seong/Lee Sang-su, who had eliminated Ma Long/Wang Chuqin in the semifinals, continued their good form and won over Liang Jingkun/Lin Gaoyuan 3-2.

Immediately after the WTT Star Contender, the WTT Champions will also be held here from July 18-23, featuring top paddlers from China as well as other countries and regions.

