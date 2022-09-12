China confirms roster for Chengdu 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals

Xinhua) 10:06, September 12, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) on Sunday announced the Chinese team's list for the upcoming Chengdu 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals.

The Chinese men's team is composed of Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun and Wang Chuqin, who have directly secured their spots through world rankings, and Lin Gaoyuan, winner of the team selection competition.

On the women's side, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi are recruited into the team through their world rankings, while Chen Xingtong gets the ticket by claiming the title at the recently concluded WTT Contender Muscat.

The table tennis team worlds will be held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province between September 30 and October 9.

