66 teams to compete at Chengdu 2022 table tennis worlds

Xinhua) 12:47, September 10, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Friday unveiled the list of teams' entries for the Chengdu 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals, with a total of 66 teams competing for titles later this month.

The tournament will be held between September 30 to October 9. The men's competition will feature 35 teams, while 31 teams will compete in the women's category.

It has been four years since the event was last held, when China took gold in the men's and women's events in Halmstad, Sweden, in 2018. The 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China has taken the men's title at the last nine tournaments and will go in as top seed. In the women's draw, China will be looking for its fifth consecutive title and enter the Chengdu competition as the world No. 1 team.

ITTF president Petra Sorling expressed her gratitude to the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), the local organizing committee, and the city of Chengdu for making the event happen.

"As the countdown to Chengdu will soon come to an end, all members of the table tennis family should feel extremely proud," said Sorling. "The World Championships Finals in Chengdu will be an unforgettable experience which, ultimately, will bring our family together, maybe closer than it has ever been."

The first stage draw is scheduled for September 28. Teams will arrive in Chengdu on September 26 via special flights chartered by the ITTF.

Participants at the World Championships Finals will stay in a bubble, with official hotels being connected to the event venue via dedicated transport.

"The ITTF, CTTA and the organizing committee are working on every detail to ensure a professional, safe, convenient and pleasant environment for all. I would also like to thank the table tennis family for their support in the lead up to this event. I believe Chengdu can become the link that deepens our friendship and brings us closer together," commented Liu Guoliang, executive vice president of the ITTF, and World Table Tennis Director and Council Chair.

"Finally, to all those who are departing for China soon: Welcome to Chengdu!" said Liu, also president of the CTTA.

