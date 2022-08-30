2022 AVC Cup for Women 5th-6th place classification: Chinese Taipei vs. the Philippines

Chinese Taipei's Liu Shuang-Ling (Top) spikes the ball during the 5th-6th place classification match between Chinese Taipei and the Philippines in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

The Philippines' Rosemarie Vargas tries to save the ball during the 5th-6th place classification match between Chinese Taipei and the Philippines in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

The Philippines' Celine Domingo (1st L) spikes the ball during the 5th-6th place classification match between Chinese Taipei and the Philippines in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Chinese Taipei's Kan Ko-Hui (2nd R) spikes the ball during the 5th-6th place classification match between Chinese Taipei and the Philippines in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Chinese Taipei's Chang Li-Wen celebrates after scoring a point during the 5th-6th place classification match between Chinese Taipei and the Philippines in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Players of the Philippines celebrate after scoring a point during the 5th-6th place classification match between Chinese Taipei and the Philippines in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Chinese Taipei's Chang Li-Wen (Top L) spikes the ball during the 5th-6th place classification match between Chinese Taipei and the Philippines in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Players of Chinese Taipei celebrate after scoring a point during the 5th-6th place classification match between Chinese Taipei and the Philippines in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

