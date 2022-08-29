Chinese women's volleyball team marches into AVC Cup final

Xinhua) 08:14, August 29, 2022

Zhuang Yushan (R) of China spikes the ball during the semifinals match against Thailand at the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

MANILA, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China defeated Thailand 3-2 in the semifinals of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Philippines on Sunday.

The Chinese team, which fielded a young squad for this tournament, edged a full-strength Thailand side 19-25, 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10.

China will play either Japan or Vietnam in the AVC Cup final.

Zhuang Yushan (Top) of China spikes the ball during the semifinals match against Thailand at the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Wu Mengjie (Top) of China spikes the ball during the semifinals match against Thailand at the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Players of Thailand celebrate scoring during the semifinals match against China at the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zhuang Yushan (1st R) of China spikes during the semifinals match against Thailand at the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Wu Mengjie (2nd R) of China spikes the ball during the semifinals match against Thailand at the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Pimpichaya Kokram (R) of Thailand spikes the ball during the semifinals match against China at the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Xu Jianan (R) of China saves the ball during the semifinals match against Thailand at the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

