2022 AVC Cup for Women: China vs. Iran

Xinhua) 13:21, August 26, 2022

Zhuang Yushan (R) and Zhou Yetong of China celebrate scoring during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zhuang Yushan (top) of China spikes during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zhuang Yushan (C) of China spikes during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Players of Iran celebrate scoring during the preliminary round pool A match against China in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Players of China cheer each other during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Wang Yifan (2nd L) of China celebrates scoring during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zhou Yetong (top) of China spikes during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Wang Yifan (C) of China spikes during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zhuang Yushan (R) of China spikes during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Poor Saleh Shahdehsari Elahe of Iran competes during the preliminary round pool A match against China in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zhuang Yushan of China competes during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Borhani Esfahani Mohadeseh (R) of Iran competes during the preliminary round pool A match against China in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

