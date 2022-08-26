2022 AVC Cup for Women: China vs. Iran
Zhuang Yushan (R) and Zhou Yetong of China celebrate scoring during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Zhuang Yushan (top) of China spikes during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Zhuang Yushan (C) of China spikes during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Players of Iran celebrate scoring during the preliminary round pool A match against China in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Players of China cheer each other during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Wang Yifan (2nd L) of China celebrates scoring during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Zhou Yetong (top) of China spikes during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Wang Yifan (C) of China spikes during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Zhuang Yushan (R) of China spikes during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Poor Saleh Shahdehsari Elahe of Iran competes during the preliminary round pool A match against China in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Zhuang Yushan of China competes during the preliminary round pool A match against Iran in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Borhani Esfahani Mohadeseh (R) of Iran competes during the preliminary round pool A match against China in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Photos
