Preliminary round match at 2022 AVC Cup for women: China vs. Philippines
Zhuang Yushan (R) of China spikes the ball during the preliminary round match between China and the Philippines at the 2022 AVC Cup for women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Morado Julia Melissa of the Philippines saves the ball during the preliminary round match between China and the Philippines at the 2022 AVC Cup for women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Wu Mengjie (1st R) of China spikes the ball during the preliminary round match between China and the Philippines at the 2022 AVC Cup for women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Wang Yifan of China serves the ball during the preliminary round match between China and the Philippines at the 2022 AVC Cup for women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Cao Tingting (C) of China spikes the ball during the preliminary round match between China and the Philippines at the 2022 AVC Cup for women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Panaga Jeanette (R) of the Philippines spikes the ball during the preliminary round match between China and the Philippines at the 2022 AVC Cup for women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Players of China celebrate scoring during the preliminary round match between China and the Philippines at the 2022 AVC Cup for women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Wu Mengjie (C) of China spikes the ball during the preliminary round match between China and the Philippines at the 2022 AVC Cup for women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Zhuang Yushan (Top) of China spikes the ball during the preliminary round match between China and the Philippines at the 2022 AVC Cup for women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Zhou Yetong (L) of China spikes the ball during the preliminary round match between China and the Philippines at the 2022 AVC Cup for women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Xu Jianan (L) of China digs during the preliminary round match between China and the Philippines at the 2022 AVC Cup for women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Pleyers of the Philippines celebrate scoring during the preliminary round match between China and the Philippines at the 2022 AVC Cup for women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Panaga Jeanette of the Philippines saves the ball during the preliminary round match between China and the Philippines at the 2022 AVC Cup for women at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Photos
