China beats Japan to claim AVC Cup champion
Team China celebrate during the awarding ceremony after winning the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup final match against Japan in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, Aug. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
NAKHON PATHOM, Thailand, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- China beat Japan 25-20, 25-23, 25-22 in the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup final here on Sunday to claim the trophy with a perfect record.
Entering the final as the only unbeaten team in the tournament, China trailed 10-13 in the first set but turned the tide to 17-15. Back-to-back aces by hitter Yu Yuantai consolidated the lead and China went on to take the set 25-20.
Japan took an early 10-5 lead in the second set, but China's veteran Dai Qingyao emerged from the bench and made the difference with powerful spikes, allowing China to tie the score 17-17. Both teams were subsequently hampered by service errors, but China managed to win the set 25-23.
The third set was tied at 19 but China gained upper hand later. A powerful spike by Yu Yuantai finished the match 25-22, handing China its second title in the biennial tournament initiated in 2008 and first in 10 years.
"We are familiar with our opponents, and the team was able to carry out our strategies and plan set ahead of the match. Overall the team has played well since the first set today," Chinese head coach Wu Sheng said after the match.
China's young ace Zhang Jingyin was awarded the Most Valuable Player and was named one of the Best Outside Spikers, while his teammates Zhang Zhejia and Peng Shikun shared the Best Middle Blockers award.
