FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3: China vs. Argentina
Zhang Jingyin (L, top) of China spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between China and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Li Yongzhen (Top) of China spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between China and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Zhang Jingyin of China spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between China and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Li Yongzhen (2nd L) of China spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between China and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Yang Yiming (1st L), Li Yongzhen (2nd L) and Yu Yuantai (1st R) of China celebrate scoring during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between China and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.