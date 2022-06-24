FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3: China vs. Argentina

Xinhua) 16:57, June 24, 2022

Zhang Jingyin (L, top) of China spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between China and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Li Yongzhen (Top) of China spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between China and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zhang Jingyin of China spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between China and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Li Yongzhen (2nd L) of China spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between China and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Yang Yiming (1st L), Li Yongzhen (2nd L) and Yu Yuantai (1st R) of China celebrate scoring during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between China and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)