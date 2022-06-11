FIVB Volleyball Nations League: Netherlands vs. Iran
Iran's Milad Ebadipour Ghara.H (R) spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Iran's Amin Esmaeilnezhad blocks the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Iran's Amirhossein Esfandiar serves during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Bennie Junior Tuinstra (R) spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Nimir Abdel-Aziz (2nd L) of the Netherlands blocks the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Bennie Junior Tuinstra of the Netherlands serves the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Twan Wiltenburg of the Netherlands spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Iran's Mahdi Jelveh Ghaziani (L) blocks the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Nimir Abdel-Aziz of the Netherlands serves during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Thijs Ter Horst of the Netherlands celebrates during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Players of the Netherlands celebrate during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Nimir Abdel-Aziz (C) and Fabian Plak (R) of the Netherlands block the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Photos
