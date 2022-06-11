FIVB Volleyball Nations League: Netherlands vs. Iran

Xinhua) 16:21, June 11, 2022

Iran's Milad Ebadipour Ghara.H (R) spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Iran's Amin Esmaeilnezhad blocks the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Iran's Amirhossein Esfandiar serves during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Bennie Junior Tuinstra (R) spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Nimir Abdel-Aziz (2nd L) of the Netherlands blocks the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Bennie Junior Tuinstra of the Netherlands serves the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Twan Wiltenburg of the Netherlands spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Iran's Mahdi Jelveh Ghaziani (L) blocks the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Nimir Abdel-Aziz of the Netherlands serves during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Thijs Ter Horst of the Netherlands celebrates during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Players of the Netherlands celebrate during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Nimir Abdel-Aziz (C) and Fabian Plak (R) of the Netherlands block the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match between the Netherlands and Iran in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)