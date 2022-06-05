China beats Italy to win third straight match in women's VNL

Xinhua) 16:01, June 05, 2022

Jin Ye (top L) and Yuan Xinyue (top C) of China blocks the ball from Sylvia Chinelo Nwakalor during the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League match between China and Italy at Ankara Sports Hall in Ankara, Turkey, June 4, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China's national women's volleyball team beat Italy 3-1 on Saturday in Pool 2 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Turkey.

China sealed the victory 25-13, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18 at the Ankara Sports Hall, claiming its third consecutive victory since the league started.

China's outside hitter Li Yingying scored 21 points and opposite Gong Xiangyu added 17. Alice Degradi had a game-high 23 points for Italy.

With the victory, China now sits second in the VNL standings after Brazil, who has also a three-game winning streak.

China started the 2022 VNL campaign on Wednesday with a comfortable 3-1 win over the Netherlands and then beat Turkey 3-1 on Friday. China will now face Thailand on Sunday.

In the other game in Pool 2 on Saturday, Belgium edged Thailand 25-22, 18-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13.

The women's VNL kicked off on May 31, with the finals to be held in Ankara from July 13 to 17.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)