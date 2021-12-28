Home>>
Highlights of 2021-2022 season Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League
(Xinhua) 09:41, December 28, 2021
Players of Tianjin celebrate a goal during the Group E match between Tianjin and Shanghai at the second stage of the 2021-2022 season Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of 21st Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship
- China into quarterfinals at Asian Men's Volleyball Championships
- France, USA make history in Tokyo Olympic volleyball
- U.S. sweep Brazil to win their first women's volleyball Olympic gold
- American Ross/Klineman win women's beach volleyball gold at Tokyo Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.