U.S. sweep Brazil to win their first women's volleyball Olympic gold

Xinhua) 14:36, August 08, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The United States swept Brazil 3-0 in the women's volleyball final here on Sunday to win their first Olympic gold medal.

The American women, who had lost to Brazil in the Olympic final twice in a row at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, were finally crowned after beating Brazil 25-21, 25-20 and 25-14.

Having swept Serbia 3-0 in Friday's semifinals, the United States jumped to a 15-11 lead in the first set. After Brazil pulled within 15-14, the Americans pulled away again on back of two spikes of Jordan Larson and two errors of Brazil, and held on for the victory in the opener.

In the middle of the second set, the United States staged an amazing 8-1 run for an 18-9 lead. Brazil fought hard to cut their deficit to 22-19, but that's the closest they could go. In the third set, the American women raced to a 17-9 lead and never looked back.

Andrea Drews led the United States with 15 points with Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Larson adding 14 and 12 respectively.

Playing without Tandara Caixeta, who had been provisionally suspended for potential anti-doping rule violation, Brazil was led by Fernanda Rodrigues' 11 points.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)