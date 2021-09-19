Home>>
Highlights of 21st Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship
(Xinhua) 13:48, September 19, 2021
Yu Yuantai (L) of China spikes during the semi-final against Iran at the 21st Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship in Chiba, Japan on Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Xinhua)
