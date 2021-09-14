China into quarterfinals at Asian Men's Volleyball Championships

Zhang Jingyin (in blue jersey) of China spikes during their group game against Uzbekistan in the Asian men's volleyball championships in Chiba, Japan on September 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Zijiang)

China, Australia both secured a place in the quarters of the Asian men's volleyball championships.

CHIBA, Japan, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China eased past Uzbekistan in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championships here on Monday.

China, who failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, took only 70 minutes to beat the world's 216th-ranked opponents 25-14, 25-18, 25-16.

It was China's second victory at the tournament following their 3-0 rout against Kuwait on Sunday. They will take on Australia, their last rival in Group C, on Tuesday night.

"The players did much better and more consistently today," China's head coach Wu Sheng said. "But we still need to improve our attacking ability."

Wu, who took over as the head coach last October, is confident that China can beat Australia to qualify as the group winner.

Australia, the defeated finalists two years ago, have also won their last two matches, beating Uzbekistan and Kuwait without losing a single set.

The top two teams will qualify for the World Championships to be held next summer in Russia.

Defending champions Iran beat Thailand 25-17, 25-12, 25-18 to win the second match in Group B. Japan, the nine-time champions, fought back from one set down to defeat Group A rival Bahrain 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16.

