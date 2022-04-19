China's star spiker Zhu recovers well from wrist surgery
BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China's women's volleyball star Zhu Ting posted photos of her watching the Barcelona Open tennis tournament on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Tuesday, showing her recovering from wrist surgery.
Zhu appears in the photo wearing only a wristband around her injured wrist.
Zhu revealed on Weibo two weeks ago that she had undergone wrist surgery. "I need to focus on recovery and hopefully I can make progress," she wrote.
Due to her injury, Zhu was not called up to the latest training camp of China's national women's volleyball team.
The 27-year-old led China to gold at the Rio Games in 2016 and back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 but struggled with a wrist injury at last year's Tokyo Olympics, where the defending champions failed to advance to the knockout stage.
