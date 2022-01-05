Home>>
Highlights of 2021-2022 season Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League
(Xinhua) 09:53, January 05, 2022
Kim Yeon Koung (L) of Shanghai celebrates with teammate Wang Weiyi after winning the second leg of bronze medal match between Shanghai and Liaoning at the 2021-2022 season Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
