China's star spiker Zhu in recovery from wrist surgery

Xinhua) 17:04, April 06, 2022

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- 2016 Olympic volleyball champion Zhu Ting is recovering from surgery to her right wrist, China's star spiker revealed on social network Weibo on Wednesday.

"Surgery, plaster, big protector, small protector. Concentrating on recovery and feeling the progress," wrote Zhu.

The 27-year-old led China to win gold at the Rio Games in 2016 and back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, but struggled with a wrist injury at last year's Tokyo Olympics, where the defending champions failed to advance to the knockout stage.

