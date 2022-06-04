China beats Turkey in women's Volleyball Nations League

Yuan Xinyue (top) of China spikes the ball during the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League match between China and Turkey at Ankara Sports Hall in Ankara, Turkey, June 3, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese national women's volleyball team won 3-1 over the home side Turkish squad in Pool 2 at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) here on Friday.

Having difficulty in responding to China's serve shots, the Turkish team had a hard time breaking through the opponent's defense, as the visitors sealed the victory 16-25, 25-20, 16-25, 22-25 at the Ankara Sports Hall of Turkey.

Last time the Chinese women's side faced Turkey at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

China started the 2022 VNL campaign on Wednesday with a comfortable 3-1 win over the Netherlands, and will next meet European champion Italy on Saturday and Asian rival Thailand on Sunday.

The women's VNL kicked off on May 31, with the finals to be held in Ankara on July 13-17.

