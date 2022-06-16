China wins over Belgium in week 2 of women's VNL

Xinhua) 13:48, June 16, 2022

Team China pose for photos after the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Women's Pool 4 match against Belgium in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

MANILA, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's national women's volleyball team beat Belgium in straight sets 25-19, 25-22, 25-14 on Wednesday in Pool 4 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in the Philippines.

Opposite Gong Xiangyu led China with 19 points while outside hitter Li Yingying added nine. Belgium's captain Celine Van Gestel had a team-high 11 points.

After the win, China ranks second in the women's VNL with four wins and one loss.

