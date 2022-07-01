China secures berth in women's VNL finals after besting Dominican Republic

Xinhua) 21:05, July 01, 2022

SOFIA, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's women's volleyball team secured a place in the upcoming 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) finals after beating the Dominican Republic 3-0 here on Friday.

China won its 11th match of the preliminary phase with 25-19, 25-16, 25-15, and climbed to the fourth place on the VNL standings with 23 points.

Li Yingying scored 15 points and Yuan Xinyue added 10 for China, while Pena Isabel Yonkaira Paola also had 15 points for the Dominican Republic.

In its last game of VNL preliminary phase, China will face South Korea on Sunday.

The women's VNL kicked off on May 31. The top seven teams and the hosts will contest the finals in Ankara, Turkey, from July 13-17.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)