2022 AVC Cup: China vs. Pakistan

Xinhua) 09:22, August 12, 2022

Dai Qingyao (2nd R) of China spikes during a 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup match between China and Pakistan in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, Aug. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Players of China celebrate during a 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup match between China and Pakistan in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, Aug. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Dai Qingyao (Top) of China spikes during a 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup match between China and Pakistan in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, Aug. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Zhang Jingyin (1st L) of China spikes the ball during a 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup match between China and Pakistan in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, Aug. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Yu Yuantai (Top) of China spikes the ball during a 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup match between China and Pakistan in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, Aug. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Zhang Zhejia (Top) of China spikes the ball during a 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup match between China and Pakistan in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, Aug. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

