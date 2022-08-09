Home>>
China takes opening victory in AVC Cup
(Xinhua) 08:39, August 09, 2022
Players of China celebrate during a 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup match between China and Chinese Taipei in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, on Aug. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
NAKHON PATHOM, Thailand, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China beat Chinese Taipei 3-1 in its opening match of the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Men here on Monday.
China established a comfortable lead since 9-9 and took the opening set 25-19. The second set saw China come from behind to win 25-23.
A number of turnovers cost China the third set 21-25, but the team regained focus in the fourth set and sealed the win 25-19.
China will face Bahrain in its second match on Tuesday.
Photos
