China beats South Korea for 3rd straight win in women's Volleyball Nations League

Xinhua) 08:26, July 04, 2022

China players celebrate during their FIVB Volleyball Nations League Women's Pool 6 victory against South Korea in Sofia, Bulgaria on July 3, 2022. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

China registered its third straight win in the women's Volleyball Nations League with a 3-1 victory over South Korea.

SOFIA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China's women's volleyball team beat South Korea 3-1 in the last game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) preliminary phase for their third straight win here on Sunday.

With a 25-13, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24 victory, China registered their eighth win from 12 games in the tournament.

Li Yingying scored 23 points and Gong Xiangyu added 17 for China, while Lee Han-bi had 12 points for South Korea.

China, who secured a place in the upcoming VNL finals after beating the Dominican Republic 3-0 on Friday, now sits fourth in the preliminary phase on 26 points.

South Korea is the only team without a win in the league.

The women's VNL kicked off on May 31. The finals will be held in Ankara, Turkey from July 13 to 17.

