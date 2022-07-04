China beats South Korea for 3rd straight win in women's Volleyball Nations League
China players celebrate during their FIVB Volleyball Nations League Women's Pool 6 victory against South Korea in Sofia, Bulgaria on July 3, 2022. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)
China registered its third straight win in the women's Volleyball Nations League with a 3-1 victory over South Korea.
SOFIA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China's women's volleyball team beat South Korea 3-1 in the last game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) preliminary phase for their third straight win here on Sunday.
With a 25-13, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24 victory, China registered their eighth win from 12 games in the tournament.
Li Yingying scored 23 points and Gong Xiangyu added 17 for China, while Lee Han-bi had 12 points for South Korea.
China, who secured a place in the upcoming VNL finals after beating the Dominican Republic 3-0 on Friday, now sits fourth in the preliminary phase on 26 points.
South Korea is the only team without a win in the league.
The women's VNL kicked off on May 31. The finals will be held in Ankara, Turkey from July 13 to 17.
Photos
Related Stories
- China secures berth in women's VNL finals after besting Dominican Republic
- China beats Dominican Republic in women's Volleyball Nations League
- FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3: China vs. Argentina
- China wins over Belgium in week 2 of women's VNL
- China beat Brazil in men's Volleyball Nations League
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.