China beats Dominican Republic in women's Volleyball Nations League

Xinhua) 20:30, July 01, 2022

SOFIA, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China dominated the Dominican Republic 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-15) in the women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) here on Friday.

It's the 7th victory for China from 11 games, and also its second win in week three of the VNL.

The 2016 Olympic champions stand fourth on the 16-team table in the preliminary phase with a 7-4 record. The top eight teams will qualify for the finals to be played in Turkey.

China's Li Yingying and the Dominican Republic's Pena Isabel Yonkaira Paola both scored a game-high 15 points, while Yuan Xinyue and Gong Xiangyu each contributed 10 points for China, and Gonzalez Lopez Gaila Ceneida also added 10 points for the Dominican Republic.

China will next take on South Korea on Sunday for its last match in the preliminary phase.

