Chinese volleyball player Jiang looks forward to new adventure in Japan

Xinhua) 10:47, July 05, 2022

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China's volleyball player Jiang Chuan told Xinhua that he expected a great season with JT Thunders after the Japan V.League Division 1 side confirmed his arrival from Beijing on Monday.

JT Thunders, based in Hiroshima, announced Jiang's signing on its website, alongside American spiker Aaron Russell.

"Actually the deal was done a couple of months ago, and many people made great efforts behind the scenes," Jiang explained of the move.

"I want to express my gratitude to all the parties that brokered the transfer. I couldn't have made it without their help."

Jiang's first overseas experience will be a blast from the past for the 27-year-old as the opposite will unite with Raul Lozano, former head coach of China's national men's volleyball team.

"I progressed a lot under the wings of Raul. His signature on top of Aaron's move embodied the club's ambitions," Jiang said.

The V1 League has witnessed an influx of Chinese players in recent years, including Ji Daoshuai, Peng Shikun and Liu Libin.

"They all spoke favorably about the V1 League, not just the quality of the game, but also the club operation and atmosphere. I am looking forward to a great debut season with my new club," Jiang said.

Jiang missed out on the ongoing men's FIVB Volleyball Nations League due to an injury, but the Chinese ace hailed his teammates after a series of good displays.

"I have watched all our matches. I think we provided a lot of great performances, especially the shock victory over top-ranked Brazil. Now the tournament has entered the last week, we should continue our form," he said.

