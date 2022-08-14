China overcomes South Korea to reach AVC Cup finals

Xinhua) 13:02, August 14, 2022

Peng Shikun (2nd R) of China spikes during a 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup match between China and South Korea in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, Aug. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

China survived South Korea's match points in the fourth and fifth set for a breathtaking turnaround semifinal victory of 20-25, 25-17, 32-34, 29-27, 17-15 in the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Men here on Saturday.

Carrying the momentum of their 3-2 win against Australia on Friday in which they came back from two sets down, South Korea took the first set before China tied the match 1-1.

All the following three sets were decided after a tie-break. China failed to covert multiple set points in the third set, allowing South Korea to take the lead again 34-32.

In a reversal of fate, South Korea wasted their match point in the fourth set with a service error. China came back from behind to level the match again 29-27.

South Korea reached match point first again in the deciding set, but China turned the match 16-15. In the following play, Zhang Guanhua's serve was first called out but was overturned by China's challenge, giving the thrilling match a dramatic end.

"I am so excited," said Zhang after the match. "It's a victory of teamwork. It couldn't have happened should any single one of us had not tried his best."

China will face Japan, who defeated Bahrain in straight sets, in the final on Sunday.

