2022 AVC Cup for Women: China vs. South Korea

Xinhua) 08:58, August 22, 2022

Zhuang Yushan (1st R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zhou Yetong (top) of China spikes the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zhuang Yushan (top R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Wang Yifan (top) of China spikes the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Hu Mingyuan (top R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Hu Mingyuan (top) of China blocks the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Cao Tingting (C) of China blocks the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Cao Tingting (2nd R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

