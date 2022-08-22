2022 AVC Cup for Women: China vs. South Korea
Zhuang Yushan (1st R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Zhou Yetong (top) of China spikes the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Zhuang Yushan (top R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Wang Yifan (top) of China spikes the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Hu Mingyuan (top R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Hu Mingyuan (top) of China blocks the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Cao Tingting (C) of China blocks the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Cao Tingting (2nd R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool A match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Phillipines, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
