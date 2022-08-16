China women's volleyball team announces roster for World Championships

Xinhua) 13:03, August 16, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's national women's volleyball team has revealed its roster for the upcoming Volleyball World Championships, with Zhu Ting and Zhang Changning absent from the squad due to injury.

The women's competitions of the 2022 Volleyball World Championships will take place from September 23 to October 15 in the Netherlands and Poland.

China is in Group D with Brazil, Japan, Colombia, Argentina and the Czech Republic.

Head coach Cai Bin said his side is aiming for a better result at the World Championships, after China ranked only sixth in the 2022 Volleyball Nations League.

However, Cai will be without experienced spikers Zhu Ting and Zhang Changning, who are both recovering after surgery.

China's women's volleyball roster is as follows:

Setters: Diao Lingyu, Ding Xia, Yu Jiarui

Middle blockers: Yuan Xinyue, Yang Hanyu, Gao Yi, Wang Yuanyuan, Zheng Yixin

Outside spikers: Jin Ye, Wang Yunlu, Wang Yizhu, Li Yingying, Wu Mengjie, Wang Yifan, Zhong Hui

Opposite hitters: Gong Xiangyu, Chen Peiyan, Miu Yiwen, Du Qingqing

Liberos: Wang Weiyi, Ni Feifan, Wang Mengjie

