Highlights of BWF World Championships 2022

Xinhua) 16:22, August 25, 2022

He Bingjiao of China hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Carolina Marin of Spain at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

He Bingjiao of China reacts during the women's singles third round match against Carolina Marin of Spain at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

He Bingjiao of China hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Carolina Marin of Spain at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Carolina Marin of Spain hits a return during the women's singles third round match against He Bingjiao of China at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Carolina Marin of Spain hits a return during the women's singles third round match against He Bingjiao of China at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping (L) of China compete during the mixed doubles third round match against Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari of Indonesia at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Rinov Rivaldy (R)/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari of Indonesia compete during the mixed doubles third round match against Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping of China at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Yilyu (L) /Huang Dongping of China compete during the mixed doubles third round match against Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari of Indonesia at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari (R) of Indonesia compete during the mixed doubles third round match against Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping of China at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping (L) of China compete during the mixed doubles third round match against Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari of Indonesia at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Chen Yufei of China at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Chen Yufei of China celebrates scoring during the women's singles third round match against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Chen Yufei of China hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Chen Yufei of China hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Chen Yufei of China at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Du Yue (Front)/Li Wenmei of China compete during the women's doubles third round match against Matsumoto Mayu/Nagahara Wakana of Japan at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Matsumoto Mayu (R)/Nagahara Wakana of Japan compete during the women's doubles third round match against Du Yue/Li Wenmei of China at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Du Yue/Li Wenmei (R) of China celebrate scoing during the women's doubles third round match against Matsumoto Mayu/Nagahara Wakana of Japan at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Matsumoto Mayu (L)/Nagahara Wakana of Japan compete during the women's doubles third round match against Du Yue/Li Wenmei of China at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Du Yue/Li Wenmei (L) of China compete during the women's doubles third round match against Matsumoto Mayu/Nagahara Wakana of Japan at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

