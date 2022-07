China wins mixed doubles gold at Malaysia Open 2022

Xinhua) 17:47, July 03, 2022

Huang Yaqiong (L) and Zheng Siwei pose during the medal ceremony for the mixed doubles match at Malaysia Open 2022 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Dechapol Puavaranukroh (R)/Sapsiree Taerattanachai compete during the mixed doubles final match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand at Malaysia Open 2022 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 3, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong(front) compete during the mixed doubles final match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand at Malaysia Open 2022 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 3, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Zheng Siwei (2nd R)/Huang Yaqiong (1st L) compete during the mixed doubles final match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand at Malaysia Open 2022 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 3, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Huang Yaqiong (L) and Zheng Siwei pose during the medal ceremony for the mixed doubles match at Malaysia Open 2022 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Zheng Siwei(L)/Huang Yaqiong celebrate scoring during the mixed doubles final match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand at Malaysia Open 2022 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles final match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand at Malaysia Open 2022 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Zheng Siwei(R)/Huang Yaqiong celebrate after winning the mixed doubles final match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand at Malaysia Open 2022 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Zheng Siwei (L)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles final match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand at Malaysia Open 2022 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 3, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)