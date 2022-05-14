India overcomes Denmark to make Thomas Cup final for 1st time

Xinhua) 15:02, May 14, 2022

BANGKOK, May 14 (Xinhua) -- India's men's badminton team made history by defeating Denmark 3-2 in the Thomas Cup semifinals here on Friday and will vie for the trophy against the reigning champions Indonesia.

Although India's first singles Lakshya Sen could not challenge world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, his team took a 2-1 lead after three matches.

As the semifinal entered the deciding match after Denmark tied the score in the second doubles, India's remarkable run at the tournament seemed to come to an end when H.S. Prannoy twisted his ankle early in the first set. But he bounced back to win the match 13-21, 21-9, 21-12 against Rasmus Gemke.

In the other semifinal, Indonesia cruised into the final again after Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, as well as Mohammad Ahsan/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, secured a 2-0 lead before Japan put up a tough fight to force a tie. In the third singles match, Shesar Hiren Rhustavito fended off Kodai Naraoka to take the victory for Indonesia.

