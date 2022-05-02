China wins three golds at Badminton Asia Championships 2022

Xinhua) 09:12, May 02, 2022

Wang Zhiyi of China poses on the podium after the women's singles final against Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Wang Zhiyi of China hits a return during the women's singles final against Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Wang Zhiyi of China reacts during the women's singles final against Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Wang Zhiyi of China hits a return during the women's singles final against Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Wang Zhiyi of China hits a return during the women's singles final against Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Yamaguchi Akane of Japan hits a return during the women's singles final against Wang Zhiyi of China at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Wang Zhiyi of China hits a return during the women's singles final against Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Yamaguchi Akane of Japan hits a return during the women's singles final against Wang Zhiyi of China at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Chen Qingchen (1st L)/Jia Yifan (2nd L) and Du Yue (2nd R)/Li Wen of China react during the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, May 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China react during the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, May 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (R) of China compete during the women's doubles final against Iwanaga Rin/Nakanish Kie of Japan at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, May 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zheng Siwei (L)/Huang Yaqiong of China compete during the mixed doubles final against their compatriots Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, May 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping (2nd R) of China greet each other during the mixed doubles final against their compatriots Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, May 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

