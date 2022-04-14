Highlights of first round match of Gwangju Yonex Korea Masters

Xinhua) 09:22, April 14, 2022

Ou Xuanyi/Huang Yaqiong (R) of China compete during the mixed doubles first round match against Choong Hon Jian/Yap Cheng Wen of Malaysia at the 2022 Gwangju Yonex Korea Masters in Gwangju, South Korea, April 13, 2022. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

Lu Guangzu of China hits a return during the men's singles first round match against Lee Dong-keun of South Korea at the 2022 Gwangju Yonex Korea Masters in Gwangju, South Korea, April 13, 2022. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

Ou Xuanyi/Huang Yaqiong (R) of China have a talk during the mixed doubles first round match against Choong Hon Jian/Yap Cheng Wen of Malaysia at the 2022 Gwangju Yonex Korea Masters in Gwangju, South Korea, April 13, 2022. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

