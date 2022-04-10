Highlights of semifinals at BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022

Xinhua) 11:22, April 10, 2022

Pusarla V. Sindhu of India hits a return during the women's singles semifinal match against An Seyoung of South Korea at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 in Suncheon, South Korea, April 9, 2022. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

An Seyoung of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles semifinal match against Pusarla V. Sindhu of India at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 in Suncheon, South Korea, April 9, 2022. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

Tan Kian Meng (R)/Lai Pei Jing of Malaysia compete during the mixed doubles semifinals match against Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari of Indonesia at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 in Suncheon, South Korea, April 9, 2022. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand hits a return during the women's singles semifinal match against Kim Gaeun of South Korea at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 in Suncheon, South Korea, April 9, 2022. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

Jonatan Christie of Indonesia hits a return during the men's singles semifinal against Kidambi Srikanth of India at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 in Suncheon, South Korea, April 9, 2022. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

Weng Hongyang of China hits a return during the men's singles semifinal against Victor Svendsen of Denmark at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 in Suncheon, South Korea, April 9, 2022. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

