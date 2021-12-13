In pics: mixed doubles first round at BWF World Championships 2021

Xinhua) 10:37, December 13, 2021

Ou Xuanyi (top)/Feng Xueying of China compete in the mixed doubles first round match against Niclas Nohr/Amalie Magelund of Denmark at the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain, Dec. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

