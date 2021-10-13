China sweeps Denmark 5-0 to reach Uber Cup quarterfinals

Wang Zhiyi of China competes in the women's singles match against Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark during a group D match between China and Denmark at Uber Cup badminton tournament in Aarhus, Denmark, Oct. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

AARHUS, Denmark, Oct 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese women's badminton team took a 5-0 win over host Denmark in the final round of Uber Cup group games to reach the quarterfinals.

He Bingjiao played the opener against 21-year-old Line Christophersen. In the first world encounter between them, He lost the first set 23-21, but took two straight wins in the following two, snatching the first point for China 1-0.

"It's a bit unfortunate that I lost the first set, but then I had the patience and self-confidence in the following tight fights," said 24-year-old He. "It's the home court of Denmark here, so I can expect that I'd be under pressure."

"Line is tall, strong and talented. Playing against a good shuttler like her could motivate me, push me a bit more." said He. "Me and my teammates are now in good form and we believe that we can raise the trophy in the end."

Tokyo Olympics silver medalists Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan outplayed world No. 25 pair Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn 21-10, 21-14 in the second match.

In the nail-biting game between Wang Zhiyi and Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, the Chinese 21-year-old talent met great challenges from the powerful Danish shuttler before she took the point for China 12-21, 21-15, 21-17.

"I don't have much experience playing against the strong players like Kjaersfeldt. She has powerful smashes which make me feel really uncomfortable. I couldn't make ways to counterattack until the second set," said Wang.

Wang believed more difficulties would come as the games going far, and winning the tough opponent would give her more confidence.

Huang Dongping and Li Wenmei defeated Alexandra Boje and Mette Poulsen 21-19, 21-15 in the penultimate match. 21-year-old Han Yue sealed the 5-0 win for China by beating Julie Dawall Jakobsen 21-17, 21-9.

The Uber Cup quarterfinals draw will take place on Wednesday after all the group games finish.

