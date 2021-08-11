A visit to the township that produces 60 million badminton shuttlecocks a year

People's Daily Online) 10:02, August 11, 2021

Workers dry duck feathers used in making badminton shuttlecocks at a factory in Ganchahe township, Shucheng county, east China’s Anhui province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Every year, about 60 million badminton shuttlecocks are sold to places around the world from Ganchahe township, Shucheng county, east China’s Anhui province.

Back in the 1980s, Wang Guangwen, who is now the general manager of Anhui Wenjie Sporting Goods Co., Ltd., was a dealer in duck feathers. In 2001, Wang established a factory that produced materials used for making badminton shuttlecocks. In 2008, he became an original equipment manufacturer, and two years later, he founded his own brand.

Nowadays, Wang’s factory has an annual production capacity of more than 10 million badminton shuttlecocks, which is among the top 10 in the country.

“It takes nearly 40 procedures to turn the raw materials into these tiny badminton shuttlecocks. A lot of technologies are used throughout the whole manufacturing process,” Wang noted.

Ganchahe is home to 51 factories involved in the manufacturing of badminton equipment, and 28 of them have an annual business turnover exceeding 10 million yuan, according to Wang Huanran, deputy head of the local Party committee of the Ganchahe township.

