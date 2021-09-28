Home>>
Badminton Surdiman Cup 2021: China vs. India
(Xinhua) 09:25, September 28, 2021
China's Zhou Haodong (L)/Liu Cheng compete against India's M.R. Arjun/Dhruv Kapila in the men's doubles competition during the group A match between China and India at Badminton Surdiman Cup 2021 in Vantaa, Finland, Sept. 27, 2021. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.