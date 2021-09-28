Badminton Surdiman Cup 2021: China vs. India

Xinhua) 09:25, September 28, 2021

China's Zhou Haodong (L)/Liu Cheng compete against India's M.R. Arjun/Dhruv Kapila in the men's doubles competition during the group A match between China and India at Badminton Surdiman Cup 2021 in Vantaa, Finland, Sept. 27, 2021. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

