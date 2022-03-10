Highlights of Yonex German Open 2022 badminton tournament

Xinhua) 13:31, March 10, 2022

Nishimoto Kenta of Japan hits a return during the men's singles first round match against his compatriot Momota Kento at the Yonex German Open 2022 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Momota Kento of Japan hits a return during the men's singles first round match against his compatriot Nishimoto Kenta at the Yonex German Open 2022 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Nishimoto Kenta of Japan reacts during the men's singles first round match against his compatriot Momota Kento at the Yonex German Open 2022 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Nishimoto Kenta (R) greets his opponent Momota Kento after their men's singles first round match at the Yonex German Open 2022 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Momota Kento of Japan reacts during the men's singles first round match against his compatriot Nishimoto Kenta at the Yonex German Open 2022 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Momota Kento of Japan gestures to spectators after the men's singles first round match against his compatriot Nishimoto Kenta at the Yonex German Open 2022 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

